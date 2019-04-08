FCSO gives update on child exploitation case involving Ex-FCAHS band director

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s investigations team standing strong, in the fight against crime.
Captain Phillip Hendricks said, “Deputies in the investigations division conducted a preliminary investigation into this case involving Lindsey Daniels. They determined there was sufficient probable cause for a warrantless arrest.”
Twenty-nine-year-old Lindsey Daniels, the former Forrest County Agricultural High School band director was arrested and charged with child exploitation just days ago.
Captain Hendricks said, "The deputies consulted with the district attorney's office who agreed with the deputies that child exploitation was the appropriate charge in this case. A probable cause hearing was not necessary before the arrest because of the specifics of the case and the charge being child exploitation."
Chief Investigator with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, Captain Phillip Hendricks said due to the integrity of the case it is important facts and circumstances are not revealed publicly, supported by Mississippi laws.
Captain Hendricks said, "We are not allowed to release information about cases involving child victims and the reason for that is to protect the privacy of the children."
As this case continues to unfold, Captain Hendricks said his team is continuing to investigate working with officers in other jurisdictions.
Captain Hendricks said, "The deputies in the investigations division here at the sheriff's office are very dedicated to making arrests and building cases that will be successfully prosecuted. Especially, when the victim in those cases are Forrest County children."
The complete case file for this charge will be turned over to the district attorney’s office this week and the case will be presented to the grand jury in May.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.