Crusaders take two from Stillman

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ William Carey University broke up a no-hitter with five hits in the top of the seventh inning to down Stillman College 5-0 in the first game of a Southern States Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Patrick Lee and Bryson Medious singled twice and Blake Freeman scored two runs as the Crusaders (13-20, 8-10 SSAC) completed the sweep with a 7-4 win in the nightcap in Tuscaloosa, Ala..
In the opener, Stillman’s D. J. Sledge carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a scoreless game before Lucas Scott, Landon Keller and Caleb Ledet each singled to load the bases.
Lee singled to score Carey’s first run, and after a bases-loaded walk and fielder’s choice made the score 3-0, Jonathan Turner ripped a two-run double to cap the rally.
The Tigers (8-22, 1-17) threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning, putting two men on base with one out, but Colby Shaw struck out the last two batters to pick up the win.
Shaw allowed three hits over the final 4 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out six.
Sledge took the loss, allowing five runs on five in seven innings, walking four and striking out five.
Darshon Broadwater got half of the Tigers’ four hits in the game with two singles.
The teams clawed at one another through the early innings of the second game. The score was tied 2-2 after one inning before Carey nudged ahead 3-2.
The Crusaders tacked on two more runs in the third inning on Keller’s sacrifice fly and Lee’s run-scoring single. The Tigers pulled within 5-4 in fourth inning, but Carey added two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to secure the win.
J.C. Sanner picked up the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits over five innings. He struck out five and did walk a batter.
Stillman’s Shawn Vowell tossed a complete game, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits over nine innings. He walked three and struck out four.
Broadwater hit two more singles for the Tigers and Jose Rosario doubled.
The Crusaders will travel to Lawrenceville, Ga., Tuesday to face fourth-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College. The teams are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday and at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
