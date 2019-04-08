Construction continues on home destroyed in 2017 tornado

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - A Petal homeowner says her home, destroyed in the 2017 tornado, should’ve been completed years ago. But, after some roadblocks, the construction on her home nears completion.
“It feels great,” said Lashonda Johnson. “I never thought that I would actually get to this point.”
A News 7 Investigation uncovered that Johnson paid about $75, 000 to Pine Belt home builders in an effort to rebuild her home. But, the services she paid for never got completed.
“This road has been so challenging to me,” said Johnson.
Johnson reached out to a local non-profit - R3SM for assistance after spending a lot of money with no return on her investment.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I had anywhere to turn, you know,” she said.
After learning of her circumstance, R3SM stepped in to offer help.
“We do try to act as a clearinghouse in a way for resources and acting as an olive branch to give people hope...,” said R3SM executive director, Mavis Creagh.
Volunteer groups like World Renew have assisted R3SM with several constructions in Petal and Hattiesburg, according to Creagh.
“The Lord has blessed me immensely,” said Jud Dyksterhouse, of World Renew. “He has given me the skills to be able to help other people and I think that he calls me to bless others through the blessings he has given me.”
So, what started out as nightmare for Johnson is finally turning into a reality thanks to an outpour of community support.
“,,, To see it almost complete, it’s surreal," she said.
