Bond set for man charged in Prentiss police chase

PRENTISS, MS (WDAM) - Bond is set at $75,000 for a man accused of leading police on a chase and ramming into a police car in Prentiss.
Casey Jones, of Marion County, is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, felony fleeing and felony malicious mischief.
Police said the chase started in Prentiss Sunday around 4 p.m. and ended just outside Prentiss on Highway 184.
Prentiss Police Chief Joseph Bullock said Jones hit the police car, got out of his car and ran.
Authorities caught and arrested him Monday morning.
Jones had a fugitive warrant for his arrest through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
No one was injured in the crash, but the police car is totaled.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.
