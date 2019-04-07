Temple Baptist puts on Great American Car and Truck Show

OAK GROVE, MS (WDAM) - More than 300 cars and trucks made their way to Temple Baptist Church for the Great American Car and Truck Show on Saturday.
"We wanted to have a little patriotic theme. You may have noticed the American Flag out front. We have some military and law enforcement here. Your typical car collector crowd is patriotic so we thought that would be a good mix for our first car show to be the Great American Car Show.” said Todd Mixon, Car show Committee Chairman.
The church put on this event to help raise money for its auto ministry, a program that helps people in need get back on their feet.
"Our auto ministry repairs vehicles for single moms and other deserving men and women who need help getting their cars repaired and getting back to work. That's the purpose of this, to generate funds for this ministry,” said Mixon.
Car show committee members said having events like this are a great way for the community to come together and fellowship.
"It gives us an opportunity to bring people on our church campus that we may not draw to our ministry otherwise. It also gets people and families together to have good wholesome fun. Spend a Saturday enjoying the music, food, the old cars and just fellowship,” said Mixon.
The overall goal of the event is to grow in size, organizers said they want it to be second in size compared to Cruising the Coast.
