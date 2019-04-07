Motel 6 to pay $12 Million after handing guest lists to ICE

(CNN) -Motel 6 will pay a $12 million settlement after giving guest information to federal immigration authorities.
The Washington State Attorney General's Office sued the motel chain for sharing the names and personal information of about 80, 000 people, without a warrant, to ICE agents.
The disclosures involved seven Motel 6 locations between 2015 and 2017.
The state attorney general’s office said the information ‘resulted in ICE’s targeted-investigation of many guests with Latino-sounding names.’
"Motel 6's actions tore families apart and violated the privacy rights of tens of thousands of Washingtonians," Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement. "Our resolution holds Motel 6 accountable for illegally handing over guests' private information without a warrant."
The attorney general's office said the $12 million will go towards monetary damages for guests whose information was given to ICE.
Following initial reports in 2017, Motel 6 released a statement saying that the practice had been discontinued and that it would issue a directive to each of its locations to clarify "that they are prohibited from voluntarily providing daily guest lists to ICE." The hotel said at the time that the practice was implemented "at the local level without the knowledge of senior management."
In a recent statement, Motel 6 said it will continue to enforce its guest-privacy policy except in cases where a warrant or subpoena is present.
