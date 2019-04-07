2 men wanted in connection to Laurel shooting

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Laurel police are searching for two suspects in a Sunday shooting that left one man injured.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said Marcus Lang, 34, and Shaquillo Lang, 25, are wanted in connection with the shooting.
Cox said officers responded to a call shortly before noon Sunday in the 900 block of Susan B. Ruffin Avenue. Cox said officers discovered a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Cox said if anyone has information about the shooting or the two men’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Laurel Police Department at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867.
