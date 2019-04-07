First Alert: Sunday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Showers and storms will increase starting around 8pm across the area. Storms will persist through 2am tonight. There may be a few severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail. The tornado threat is low this evening, but it isn’t zero. And it will - unfortunately increase through the overnight hours.
Tomorrow morning, another round of storms will approach around 4am. These storms may have a better chance of producing very isolated severe weather. Depending on how isolated and separated the storms are will dictate just how severe they get. The fewer the number of storms, the better the chance that they are severe.
In the afternoon the clouds will stick around, but Monday will be warm and humid with highs around 80.
Tuesday looks drier with highs in the upper 70 and clearing skies through the day.
The sunshine sticks around for Wednesday and Thursday.
Clouds increase again on Friday as another system moves this way. Then Saturday and Sunday anotehr chance for storms with highs around 80.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.