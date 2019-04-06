Woman charged with stabbing man in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A 30-year-old woman was arrested after an argument between a man and his girlfriend turned violent on Friday in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said police responded to a report of a stabbing just after 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Duke Avenue.
Moore said a black male was taken from the scene by ambulance with an apparent stab wound.
Amanda Hagler, the suspect, and acquaintance of the girlfriend, was taken into custody at the scene.
Hagler, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
