Southern Miss clinches Marshall series

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi left fielder Gabe Montenegro, who had been struggling of late at the plate, led off the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday afternoon with a triple to the deepest part of Pete Taylor Park.
USM catcher/designated hitter Bryant Bowen, arguably USM’s hottest hitter over the past two weeks, strode to the plate two intentional walks later and brought Montenegro home with a sharp single to left to give the Golden Eagles a walkoff, 4-3 win over Marshall University in the first game of a Conference USA doubleheader.
The Golden Eagles (19-9, 9-2 C-USA) secured the three-game series with the victory. USM has won three of its four conference series this year.
For a second consecutive game, Marshall (18-12, 6-5) took the early lead. Left fielder Tucker Linder led off the second inning with his fifth home run of the season and shortstop Elvis Peralta added a sacrifice fly in the third inning.
Both runs came off USM starter Stevie Powers, who had been sidelined since March 16 with an oblique muscle strain. Powers allowed five hits over five innings, walking one and striking out two.
USM took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with benefit of one hit. Cole Donaldson singled to start the inning, and then beat the throw to second on a bunt by Will McGillis. After an out, three different Marshall pitchers walked three consecutive Golden Eagles to tie the game 2-2.
When Marshall reliever Michael Guerreo uncorked a wild pitch, USM led 3-2.
Marshall quickly tied the score, with Peralta leading off the eighth inning with his third HR of the season, setting up the dramatics in the bottom of the ninth.
Montenegro, who had managed just two hits in his previous five games, drilled a long fly ball to dead center, allowing him to circle the bases for his fourth triple of the year.
Marshall then chose to intentionally walk both Matt Guidry and Hunter Slater to set up a force at home, but Bowen foiled that strategy by lining a single through the hole and into left field. Bowen extended his team-best hitting streak to 12 games.
Sean Tweedy (5-0) picked up the win, allowing two hits over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Guerreo (1-1)
Donaldson, who had been sidelined since March 24 with a neck issue, had two hits in his return. Linder and catcher Rey Pastrana had two hits apiece for the Herd.
