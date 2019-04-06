Returning MS Guard soldier surprises son with school reunion

SEMINARY, MS (WDAM) - A Mississippi National Guard soldier who has just gotten home after a long deployment in the Middle East made a special surprise visit to see his son in school Friday afternoon.
Sgt. Teddric Walker got a big hug from his 12-year-old son, Tyler, in his class at Seminary Elementary School.
Tyler hadn’t seen his dad in 16 months.
“My last deployment, we didn’t do anything since he was young, so now I wanted to get a chance to surprise him at school, to let him know I’m home and I missed him,” Walker said.
Tyler said the visit really surprised him.
“It feels great, I can spend more time with him,” Tyler said.
Sgt. Walker is in the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and spent his deployment in Kuwait and Jordan.
