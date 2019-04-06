Pine Belt organizations hosts autism awareness event

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The local organizations teamed up to host a family event to raise awareness of autism on Saturday.
“For Ry’s Sake,” out of Wayne County, and “K’s Quest,” from Jones County, hosted this event at Laurel’s Mason Park.
“Floating for Autism Awareness,” as the event was called, featured a balloon release and fun walk, as well as food and lots of games for children.
Organizers hope more people will take more time to learn about autism.
The event was held in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.
