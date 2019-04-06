Laurel hosts Household Hazardous Waste Collection day

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Jones County and the State Department of Environmental Quality provided local residents with a safe and easy way to get rid of old anti-freeze, paint, and other similar products on Saturday.
The Board of Supervisors and other sponsors hosted the Household Hazardous Waste Collection day at the county fairgrounds.
Hundreds of people took advantage of the free service.
An environmental remediation company was on hand to accept the waste products along with the Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority.
The event is held once every two years.
