Hattiesburg police investigating shooting that left 3 injured

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that injured three people on Saturday morning.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said police responded to the reported shooting in the 100 block of J.C. Killingsworth Drive, around 1:30 a.m.
Moore said while on the scene, officers were told that three people showed up to a local hospital in personal vehicles to be treated for their injuries.
At this time the shooting is believed by police to be an isolated altercation.
No other information was provided.
If you have any information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
