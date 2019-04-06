Hattiesburg hosts 8th annual Rise and Shine Half Marathon

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One thousand runners gathered in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday morning to participate in the 8th annual Rise and Shine Half Marathon.
The event was presented by Forrest General Hospital and it benefited the Pinebelt Foundation and thirteen other non-profit organizations.
The race also featured a 10K and 5K.
All races started and ended at the Saenger Theater.
The course included downtown Hattiesburg and portions of the Avenues and the University of Southern Mississippi campus.
Organizers said the 2020 race will be expanded to a full marathon.
