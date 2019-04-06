FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible again late Sunday overnight, into Monday morning

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center has continued the Slight Risk for severe weather for the Pine Belt for Sunday night and into Monday morning. That is a 2-out-of-5 on the 1-to-5 scale where five is the highest risk for severe weather. This setup isn’t as messy as the last round of severe weather and should be a bit better organized.
What to expect:
Sunday will be warm with a south and southeast wind at up to 20mph with a few showers and storms during the day. An area of surface low pressure will develop out int he Gulf of Mexico and drift northeast through parts of Louisiana and western Mississippi. As it lifts north, a warm front will slide north with it. There may be storms along the warm front as it moves through, but the threat for severe weather at that point looks minimal.
Through the afternoon and evening, a line of storms will develop and sharpen to our west. That line of storms will push through the Pine Belt overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.
Threats:
The early data is suggesting a mainly heavy rain and wind event. With straight-line wind up to 70mph possible. Tornadoes will be possible, too, but the threat for long-track devastating tornadoes looks less likely with this setup.
Localized flooding may become a concern, too, as the line of storms may push through and leave lingering rain through the area during the day on Monday.
Timing:
Storms may be hit and miss through the afternoon and evening, but the threat for severe weather for the Pine belt will be between 6pm Sunday night and 6am on Monday morning.
Like always, that timing will be refined in the coming days. And the timeline will also possible shift, too.
Unknowns:
As the area of low pressure moves into the area, the exact placement of the area of low pressure is the unknown. And the placement of that area of low pressure will dictate the potency of the severe weather and - specifically - the tornado threat.
More Info:
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
