First Alert: Saturday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The forecast for tonight calls for mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s. There is a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm after midnight. The chance for rain is just 20%.
For Sunday there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning followed by likely chances late in the evening and overnight into Monday. Some of the storms could be severe so we advise that to make sure your weather radios are working properly.
Damaging winds, hail, heavy rains a few tornadoes can not be ruled out.
By Monday afternoon things become much better as we could get some sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.
For Tuesday through Thursday expect sunny to mostly sunny conditions with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday looks to be sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.
