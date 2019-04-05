USM hosting series of business lectures on export awareness

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -The head of a state organization that promotes exports spoke Thursday at The University of Southern Mississippi.
Skip Scaggs, chairman of the Mississippi District Export Council, took part in a lecture series at Scianna Hall. The MDEC is supporting that series to increase awareness of exporting.
Scaggs and faculty members in the College of Business and Economic Development say exports are crucial to business growth in our state.
“The United States is just a small percentage of the world population,” Scaggs said. “Chances are, if someone needs it here, they need it some place else, and it’s our job to help them find those markets. What better place to plant the seed for export awareness than at at university? This is the third program we’ve done. We’ve done two at Southern Miss and one at Ole Miss, so we’ll continue to work with universities, because we think that’s a good market for us.”
Thursday’s lecture was the second of three that are happening at USM this spring. Three more lectures are set for the fall semester.
