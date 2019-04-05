U.S. Judge Starrett to ‘retire’ to ‘senior’ status

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ United States District Judge Keith Starrett has notified the Trump administration and Mississippi’s senatorial delegation Friday that he intends at the end of April to retire from regular active service for the Southern District of Mississippi.
But Starrett will remain on the bench, rendering “substantial judicial service” as a “senior judge.” The senior designation allows judges to take retirement, but continue working.
But the senior designation also opens up a seat in the Southern District for President Donald J. Trump to fill.
“Things will change very little with my work,” Starrett said in a statement released by his office. “I’m just moving over and allowing the President to appoint someone younger to my position, but I will continue to have the same caseload for the foreseeable future.
“The caseload will be reduced after my successor is confirmed, and I look forward to continuing my work.”
Starrett notified Trump as well as Mississippi Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith of his intentions by letter Friday.
Starrett judicial career spans 27 years.
In 1992, he was appointed by former Gov. Kirk Fordice to a seat on the 14th Circuit Court District (Lincoln, Pike and Walthall counties).
In 2005, former President George W. Bush appointed Starrett U.S. District Judge.
Starrett, who graduated from Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi School of Law, was in private practice before his appointment to the bench.
An advocate of justice system reform, Starrett started the state’s first felony-level drug court in 1999, and later, started one of the first re-entry courts in the country.
Starrett served on board of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals for eight years, including a two-year stint as president.
His criminal justice reform work will continue as he leads the Federal Reentry Courts in the Southern District, serves as chair of the Reentry Committee for the Fifth Circuit and chair of the Mississippi Reentry Council.
“Senior status judges are classified as retired for pay purposes, so there will not be additional cost to the government,” Starrett said “I will one day slow down some and spend more time on the farm and with my grandchildren, but I am very blessed to be able to continue to a work at a job that I enjoy.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.