Students witness dramatic prom night crash recreation at NE Jones

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Jones County first responders and law enforcement officers partnered with students and other volunteers at Northeast Jones High School on Friday morning to host an event they hope will discourage drinking and driving during prom night.
Student actors played many roles during a simulated collision between a car and a school bus. Some students portrayed accident victims while another student took on the role of a drunk driver. Another played a student who had been killed in the crash.
The crash scene was set up at the school’s football stadium. It was the fifth year Powers Volunteer Fire & Rescue and other agencies teamed up to host the event.
