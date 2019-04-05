Roads to close for Hattiesburg Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Some roads in the Hub City will close ahead of Saturday’s Hattiesburg Half Marathon, 10K and 5K.
City traffic crews and Hattiesburg police will assist with the race that 900 runners are expected to participate in.
From approximately 6 a.m. until noon on Saturday, roads will be closed in downtown Hattiesburg, The Oaks, Parkhaven, Longleaf and around the University of Southern Mississippi Campus, according to a city news release.
The city said traffic will continue to flow on major corridors except for:
- Hardy Street (from McLeod Street to West Pine Street/West Front Street)
- West Pine Street (from 6th Avenue to Hardy Street); will open at 9 a.m.
- Front Street (from Hardy Street to Mobile Street)
- Main Street (from Jackson Street to Walnut Street)
Detour routes have been established with signs directing the way. The city asks all drivers to be cautious where there are runners and volunteers.
The city said long stretches of the race will be on:
- Adeline Street
- Mamie Street
- Concart Street
- Camp Street
- 21st Avenue
- 22nd Avenue
- The Longleaf Trace
Some downtown closures will become closures for the Spring Art Walk. The following roads will be closed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for vendors:
- Main Street, from West Pine Street to Buschman Street
- Front Street, between Forrest Street and Mobile Street
- West Pine Street, from Main Street to Mobile Street
- Walnut Street between Buschman Street and Main Street
All road closures are expected to be open by 5 p.m.
The race is hosted by the Pinebelt Foundation. The Spring Art Walk will be hosted by the Downtown Association.
You can view maps of the closures in the City of Hatiesburg Facebook post below.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.