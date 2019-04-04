Lucedale woman charged for creating child pornography

LUCEDALE, MS (WLBT) - Investigators with Attorney General Jim Hood’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a 37-year-old Lucedale woman Wednesday for allegedly producing child pornography.
Mary Yvonne Torres was arrested at her home after investigators received information connecting her to a child exploitation arrest. She was charged with one count of child exploitation for production of child pornography, with more charges expected.
Torres was booked in the George County Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance.
If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.
