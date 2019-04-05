At least 22 families currently without water in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Arlington Water Association services running water to some Perry County residents, but over the last two weeks, some members of the community have been living without running water.
“It’s terrible because we have a little girl and we have animals that we have to give water,” said Victoria White.
Residents tell WDAM that at least 10 days is how long one Perry County community has operated without running water. The White family is serviced by the Arlington Water Association and says they have been forced to use jugs of water to use the restroom and bathe for over a week.
Allen Lott, President of the Arlington Water Association says the problem started two weeks ago, and electricians believe the issue had something to do with a broken motor and pump.
“Best thing to do is to take the pumps and the motor out, take them and get them checked, then we’ll come back and check the modules,” said Lott.
Lott says the organization provided customers with cases of bottled water earlier this week and will not bill residents that had no water next month.
“We just wont charge those who was out of the water,” said Lott.
The Arlington Water Association hopes to have service restored by Friday morning.
