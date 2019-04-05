Lamar County School District searching for bus drivers

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District is on the hunt for new bus drivers.
"Bus driving is a very, very rewarding job,” said Lamar County School District transportation director Pat Kribbs.
Kribbs said there are a few things potential drivers need to apply.
"In order to be a bus driver, you have to be a least 21 years old. You must also have a commercial drivers license with a P, which means passengers, and a S, which means school bus endorsement,” Kribbs said.
According to Kribbs, there is more to the job than just driving a bus.
“I think it takes a person who loves kids, is patient and firm,” Kribbs said. “The number one ingredient is you have to love kids.”
Kribbs said being a driver is not something to be taken lightly.
“The bus drivers’ number one responsibility is to transport the kids to and from school safely,” Kribbs said. “The bus drivers got a big job because usually the times that we transport kids everybody’s coming to work, so there’s a lot of traffic on the road. When we take the kids home in the afternoons, traffic starts to build up.”
The district has 164 school buses that cover 124 routes to pick up and drop off students across the county.
The district is looking for seven to eight new drivers.
For more information about becoming a bus driver, you can visit the Lamar County Transportation building in Oak Grove.
