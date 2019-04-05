Kent McCarty shares plans for office

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -Kent McCarty is the newly elected Mississippi House District 101 representative.
"It was a long campaign. Well, a short campaign, but it felt like a long campaign. Special elections are always unexpected, and you never know what's going to happen,” said McCarty.
McCarty says his focus while in office is to make sure educators and administrators have a voice at the state capitol.
"I’d like to be able to be involved in some positive change in education in Mississippi. I want to work with teachers, administrators and people who are involved in the education community. I want to make some positive changes, things teachers have been talking about for years,” explained McCarty.
The House seat was vacated at the beginning of this year by Brad Touchstone, who was elected to serve as Lamar County Court Judge. McCarty will have to run again in August for the new term.
McCarty says he is looking forward to representing his community in the House. He will be sworn in Monday morning.
