Keats Awards presented during annual Kaigler Children’s Book Fest

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -New authors and illustrators were honored with awards at the University of Southern Mississippi on Thursday at the 52nd annual Fay B. Kaigler Children’s Book Festival.
John Sullivan received the Ezra Jack Keats Award for writing his book, “Kitten and the Night Watchman.” Oge Mora received the Keats Award for illustrating her book, “Thank You, Omu.” Five other Keats Honors Awards were also presented during the ceremony.
“People say they’re above it all. They say they don’t need other people (to approve). No, you want other people to recognize you, and it’s very, very satisfying,” said Sullivan.
“This is my first picture book that I wrote and I illustrated, so this has been a really exciting adventure process, and to come out with it with this award is just spectacular,” said Mora.
The festival wraps up Friday.
