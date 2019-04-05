Jackson State University launches Mississippi’s 1st Virtual Reality Academy

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Virtual reality is the new wave of technology! The tool allows users to explore the world right at your fingertips.
Jackson State University has launched Mississippi’s very first University Virtual Reality Academy.
The sky’s the limit for these young people revolutionizing the future of education.
“You can hear the sounds. You can be apart of a march. You can be fully immersed into these places and it makes you feel like you’re right there and you get these emotional feelings.”
Just imagine standing in front of the Great Wall of China, or overlooking the Grand Canyon and never leaving Mississippi.
Well, that’s the new reality for JSU students where virtual reality is grabbing the attention of young minds.
Dr. Almesha Campbell, Director of JSU’s Technology Transfer, says the university wants students to change the future of education.
“We wanted to test it out first to see if this is something our students and our faculty would want to incorporate into the classroom. Lucky for us, it was an overwhelming response. People wanted this at Jackson State University!”
From Art, to Science, and Calculus, Dr. Campbell says you can use VR for just about anything.
“This is going to be a training ground. Once they learn they can build their own VR experiences and their own curriculum then they can take it to their own department.”
Dr. Campbell uses Virtual Reality for one special purpose.
“I am from the Caribbean so when I miss home I go into Google VR and I am able to go home. I am able to be on the beach and see where I grew up. I am able to see things that have changed since I have grown up.”
“The things we are doing now are things that 10 or 15 years ago people wouldn’t be able to imagine we are doing.”
Associate Provost at Jackson State University, Joseph Whittaker says this is what the future is all about.
“Being creative, being innovative. This is the platform you can do all of those things.”
