Hazardous household waste collection to be held Saturday in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Laurel and Jones County residents will have an opportunity Saturday to safely get rid of hazardous household waste for free. A one-day hazardous household waste collection will be held in the Laurel Fairgrounds parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.
Items that will be accepted include paint, aerosols, cleaners, glass, anti-freeze, rodent poisons and furniture. Explosives, radioactive materials, medical waste and laboratory chemicals will not be accepted.
The event is being sponsored by the Jones County Board of Supervisors, Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority, South Mississippi Fair Commission, Jones County Sheriff Department, Mississippi Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Burroughs Companies, Laurel A-1 Tire Company, Southern Tire Center, The Print Press and B Clean LLC.
If you need more information about waste recycling or disposal, please call 1-800-689-5656 or 601-428-3138.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.