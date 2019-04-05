Hattiesburg man charged with attempted aggravated assault

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One suspect is now in custody in connection with a Wednesday evening shooting in Hattiesburg.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said 28-year-old Tommy Moore, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Thursday on a charge of attempted aggravated assault.
Police said Moore was involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday in the 100 block of Plantation Place Drive. Officials said no one was injured in the incident.
Moore was booked into the Forrest County Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday. He is awaiting his initial court appearance.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.