Entergy Mississippi releases statement on federal court decision in Mississippi lawsuit

While we respect Judge Reeves’ decision, we believe that the Attorney General’s long-running, decade-old case against Entergy, if heard by any court, should be heard in federal court – and the Attorney General agreed with that on Thursday. We continue to believe that this subject matter is best handled by a regulatory body like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or the Mississippi Public Service Commission. As the past few days in Judge Reeves’ court have shown, issues concerning utility rates and multi-state power purchases are very complicated and require specialized expertise. Although the Federal Court ultimately determined it did not have authority to decide where this case should be heard, we are confident the Chancery Court will carefully consider where this case should be heard.