Bond set for men charged in Lamar County homicide investigation

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Bond has been set for two suspects charged in a Lamar County homicide investigation.
Martez and Mike Shoemaker, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to the Friday, March 29 shooting death of 23-year-old Jamarus Daniels.
Martez, who’s bond was set at $200,000, is charged with manslaughter. Mike’s bond was set at $5,000. He is charged with hindering prosecution. According to the Forrest County Jail docket, both men have bonded out.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Danny Rigel said Daniels was shot to death after a fight broke out at an apartment complex on Shears Road. Martez, 27, and Mike, 18, are the only suspects charged in the case.
Rigel said the investigation is ongoing.
