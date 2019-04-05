Armed and dangerous man wanted by Simpson County authorities

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for a wanted man.
They are asking the public to help them find 33-year-old Justin Ray White, he also goes by “J-Ray.”
White is described as a white male, he’s 6′3″ and 220 lbs. He is wanted for burglary and considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest would be eligible for a reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). Or you can leave an anonymous tip here https://www.p3tips.com/index.htm.
