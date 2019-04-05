Shooter dead, sailor injured following lockdown at Naval Air Station Oceana

Shooter dead, sailor injured following lockdown at Naval Air Station Oceana
(Source: Naval Air Station Oceana/Facebook)
By Tamia Mallory | April 5, 2019 at 6:51 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 8:27 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WWBT) - The lockdown at Naval Air Station Oceana has been lifted following an active shooter incident.

The lockdown was announced around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Beth Baker with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said a female sailor was shot during an isolated incident that occurred at the base at approximately 6:45 a.m., WAVY reports.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baker also confirmed that the shooter, a male sailor, is no longer a threat.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.