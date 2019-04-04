USM to host Human Trafficking Conference

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Center for Human Rights and Civil Liberties will host its fourth conference will focus on human trafficking.
“Human Trafficking: Awareness and Action” will take place Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in rooms 101-102 of the Liberal Arts Building on the USM Hattiesburg campus.
The Southern Miss College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Social Sciences and Global Studies and the Honors College are co-sponsoring Friday’s keynote speaker, Jeanette Westbrook, who is a human rights advocate serving on United Nations panels to combat trafficking.
