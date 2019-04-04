Two injured in Collins motorcycle crash

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Collins on Wednesday evening.
Collins Fire Chief John Pope said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunset Williamsburg Road at Sunset Faler Road. Pope said a man and a woman were riding on the motorcycle when they crashed after trying to avoid a deer that ran in front of them.
Emergency crews treated them at the scene.
Pope said the man and woman were wearing helmets, which may have prevented serious injuries.
