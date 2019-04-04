Suspect from 2018 Jones Co. shooting arrested

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A suspect from a 2018 shooting was arrested in Laurel on Wednesday.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Jameer “Lump” Everett, of Waynesboro, was taken into custody in the parking lot of Howard Industries. Everett was there picking someone up when he was apprehended by the Laurel Police Department with assistance by U.S. Marshals.
The shooting happened in November 2018 on Bush Dairy Road.
Everett was transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to JCSO.
Additional charges are pending. Everett is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at Jones County Justice Court on Friday at 1 p.m.
