Sunbelt FCU to open new center in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Sunbelt Federal Credit Union announced the addition of a new center of operations in the Hub City.
The 30,000+ square foot building located a mile north of the U.S. 59 and Highway 49 interchange will be a retail banking branch, mortgage office and area of operations for various Sunbelt departments, according to a Sunbelt news release.
Sunbelt was established in Laurel and now serves more than 37,000 account owners across the state.
The expansion to Hattiesburg has the potential to bring new jobs to the Hattiesburg area, according to Sunbelt.
