52nd annual Kaigler Children’s Book Fest begins at USM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Some of the nation’s best-known authors and illustrators of children’s literature have gathered in Hattiesburg for an annual meeting.
The 52nd annual Fay B. Kaigler Children’s Book Festival opened Wednesday at the University of Southern Mississippi with a welcome and awards session.
Before that, author Brian Floca hosted a book talk at Lillie Burney STEAM Academy.
He spoke about his book, “Moonshot: The Flight of Apollo 11” and signed copies for students.
“It’s always good to get out of the studio and meet the people you are actually writing the books for, and also, to try to have the chance to try to bring them into the studio in a sense and for them to see how the book gets made,” Floca said.
“It’s inspiring to see his point of view on how he wrote the book and why he wrote the book,” said Serenity Sullivan, a 6th grade student at the school.
“Meeting him was very, very, like, once in a lifetime experience,” said Kharem Felder, another student.
The festival continues Thursday with the presentation of the Southern Miss Medallion to author Tamora Pierce for lifetime achievement.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.