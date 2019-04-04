Laurel Housing Authority prepares for new renovations

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority is updating several of their properties thanks to various grants, housing trust funds and tax credits.
“I guess our largest project is the Triangular Homes Redevelopment Project,” said Executive Director Ailrick Young. “That total development cost is going to be in the neighborhood of $ 16 to $17 million.”
Young said they plan to completely renovate the more than 80-year-old property filled with 124 units. He said they are in the process of relocating residents to other properties. Demolition is expected to start by fall.
“We’re going to completely modernize all of those buildings and apartments to provide a more quality property to the residents here in the City of Laurel,” said Young.
Other projects include renovating the maintenance building, building a walking park at one of the properties, developing 32 new units, and expanding a few of their properties.
“We’ve just been very fortunate recently with the help of some of our partners and the city to secure some funding that’s allowing us to do some projects that need to be done,” said Young.
He said they’re expecting the projects to be completely finished over the next several years.
Young said that once they complete these projects, 70% of their property portfolio will have been renovated.
He encourages any resident with any questions or concerns to contact the main office.
