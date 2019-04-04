Jones baseball regroups after 5 straight losses

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Jones College began the 2019 season 21-2 and ranked No. 7 in the nation.
The Bobcats have dropped their last five games and descended from the top of the MACJC standings.
However, coach Chris Kirtland is confident in his group with a month of baseball remaining.
"It's funny how the game of baseball as beautiful as it is, it'll humble you very fast,” Kirtland said. “It can be cruel sometimes. Our team has been hot and playing really good baseball through the first month of the season – month-and-a-half. We’ve hit a stretch here where we’ve faced some challenges. But it’s going to be fun to watch these guys rebound, pull it back together, use a bye date coming up that’s going to let us recharge our batteries and hopefully hit another hot streak again."
“We just need to get back to the basics and get back to falling back in love with the game and not trying too hard,” said Jones sophomore catcher Steven Sasser, a South Jones grad. “And just doing what we can do because we know we’re talented enough to win these ball games.”
