Human remains found in wooded area of Forrest County

Forrest County, MS (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were discovered in a wooded area.
Captain Phillip Hendricks, chief investigator with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said law enforcement was called to the scene off J C Bryant Road in Forrest County around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a tip.
Hattiesburg police also responded to the scene.
Hendricks said the remains have not been identified and are being sent to Jackson for an autopsy.
