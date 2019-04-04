Human remains found in wooded area of Forrest County

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene off J C Bryant Road in Forrest County around 1:30 p.m. (Photo source: WDAM)
April 4, 2019 at 4:53 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 4:53 PM

Forrest County, MS (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were discovered in a wooded area.

Captain Phillip Hendricks, chief investigator with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said law enforcement was called to the scene off J C Bryant Road in Forrest County around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a tip.

Hattiesburg police also responded to the scene.

Hendricks said the remains have not been identified and are being sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

