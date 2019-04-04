Hub City unveils ‘Safe Place for Online Transactions’

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg city officials unveiled one of three new S.P.O.T locations that citizens can take advantage of from here on out.
S.P.O.T. stands for “safe place for online transactions” and the designated area serves as a patrolled and monitored location where folks can complete online transactions face-to-face.
Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown introduced the idea and about three or four months later, the areas were establish and ready for public use.
The councilman said he’s glad the city got behind him and made it happen.
“I thought it was unique, you have citizens that make online purchases quite a bit and I just thought it was unique and it would be safe for our citizens,” said Brown.
Mayor Toby Barker spoke with Hattiesburg residents in a news conference introducing the new locations publicly on Wednesday.
“These spots will be monitored by video surveillance systems 24/7. They will be an added layer of safety and security exchanges like these,” said Barker.
With apps like Let Go, Ebay and Facebook Market Place rising in popularity, the mayor said protecting those using online resource to shop is imperative.
“As technology evolves, so must our capacity to provide public safety in our city," Barker said. “As these niche economies continue to grow, we want to make sure that our citizens can be safe during their transactions.”
Barker said he’s glad Brown took the initiative to make Hattiesburg safer for it’s citizens.
“I can’t say enough about the work of Councilman Nick Brown, who had this idea, saw it online, brought it to us," Barker said. “We had two on our staff, Hunter White and Zack Jones, who researched thoroughly and were able to make this happen in three locations and cover sort of the east, central and western parts of the city.”
The S.P.O.T. locations are at Fire Station 1 at 810 North Main Street, Fire Station 8 at 104 Lamar Blvd. and at the Hattieburg Police Department headquarters at 300 Klondyke Street.
City officials are encouraging everyone to take advantage of this new resource.
