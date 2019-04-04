Hub City unveils ‘Safe Place for Online Transactions’

This morning, we’re at Fire Station #1 on North Main Street to launch the City’s “Safe Place for Online Transactions” initiative - or S.P.O.T. for short! These S.P.O.T. locations were established as a safe way for residents to complete in-person transactions that are initiated through websites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, EBay, etc. Currently, these S.P.O.T. Locations can be found at: - Fire Station #1 at 810 North Main Street - Fire Station #8 at 104 Lamar Boulevard - Hattiesburg Police Department at 300 Klondyke Street While the City of Hattiesburg will not take part in the transactions, the transactions may be monitored through the use of video surveillance. For an interactive map, guidelines for use and more - visit HattiesburgMS.com/spot