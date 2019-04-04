Hattiesburg man wanted by HPD for armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for a Hub City man wanted in connection to an armed robbery.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 22-year-old Kendrick Tevon Lee has active warrants for one county of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The armed robbery occurred on March 31, according to police.
If you have any information regarding Lee’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police at Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
