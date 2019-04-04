HAPPENING TODAY: Job fair in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) - If you’re on the hunt for a job in George County, you might find an opportunity Thursday at the City of Lucedale’s job fair.
The job fair will feature openings from all over the city. It's being hosted by the city in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee.
Various businesses will have tables set up. Resume and interview training will also be offered by Families First.
The job fair is happening Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Lucedale Army National Guard Armory, located at 323 Cowart Street, Lucedale. Admission to the job fair is free.
Bring multiple copies of your resume and dress to impress!
