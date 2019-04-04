Golden Eagles look to bounce back after midweek loss

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss began Tuesday night’s contest against South Alabama with a grand slam and a five-run first inning.
The Golden Eagles scored just one run the rest of the game in a 15-6 loss to the Jaguars. South Alabama snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 13-14 with the victory while it marked USM’s third loss in four outings.
Southern Miss committed the most errors (6) in a single game since 2014, walked a season-high eleven batters and twice loaded the bases without scoring a run.
"Probably the worst played game that we've had so far this year in all phases,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “We just didn't do anything well outside of the first two innings. We’ve got to play obviously a lot better baseball than what we played [Tuesday] night moving forward and this team’s capable of it. Certainly, it was a frustrating night [Tuesday] night. There were some things said after the game that needed to be said and we move on from there. Today’s a new day to practice and get better as we anticipate a tough conference series with Marshall."
The Eagles (17-9, 7-2 Conference USA) host Marshall (18-10, 6-3 C-USA) this weekend in a three-game series.
