First Alert: Take a look at Thursday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day a little mild with temps in the low 50s. We’ll see T-Storms today across the area with heavy rain. Storms will be with us nearly all day today. A few of those storms could be strong with gusty winds & small hail. Any strong storms will be possible between 10am and 7pm. Highs will reach the low 70s.Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s as we go through Friday and the weekend. Scattered T-Storms will linger for the day on Saturday.
Sunday the next system moves closer, increasing the threat for rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a 60% chance for storms. Right now we can’t rule out a few strong storms on Sunday and into Monday. In fact, Monday looks to be a lot like Sunday with highs in the 70s and a chance for storms.
By Tuesday, things calm down again for a few days. highs in the 70s with only a few chances for some lingering showers.
