Fecal matter found in majority of street cannabis in Spanish city, study says

In this Sept. 14, 2014 photo, a worker inspect the crystalline resin powder "extracted hash" by fire in his hand in the Village of Bni Ahmed in the Ketama Abdelghaya valley, northern Morocco. There are an estimated 80,000 families in the rugged northern Rif mountains of Morocco who make their living from growing marijuana, according to U.N. estimates and their efforts have made Morocco the main hashish supplier for Europe and the world.