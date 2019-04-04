City of Bay Springs selects Bay Fest t-shirt design

The winner will receive $250 along with two free 2019 Bay Fest t-shirts. (Source: City of Bay Springs)
April 4, 2019 at 8:24 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 8:24 AM

BAY SPRINGS, MS (WDAM) - During Tuesday’s board of alderman meeting, members unanimously decided on one entrant’s design for Bay Fest 2019. The winner will receive $250 along with two free 2019 Bay Fest t-shirts.

Five applicants entered the contest for their design to be placed on the back of this year’s t-shirt. The three-day music festival will be hosted in Smith Park beginning May 29 through June 1.

The annual event brings music lovers near and far to enjoy a mix of gospel, blues and country. In addition to music, attendees can expect various food vendors, arts and crafts, a car show and contests.

