Wayne County felon pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearm

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Wayne County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Travis Wright, 53, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett in Hattiesburg, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Dana Nichols with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives.
A Department of Justice news release said Wright led a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper on a high speed chase on state Highway 145 on March 3, 2018. The trooper attempted to pull the pickup truck over for speeding when Wright accelerated, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.
At one point during the chase, Wright drove the pickup truck northbound in the southbound lane against oncoming traffic. He eventually exited the highway and ran into a barbed wire fence.
Wright exited the truck and attempted to remove a loaded .12 gauge shotgun and a rifle before a trooper commanded him to stop, according to the news release. Wright then began to run into the woods when the trooper shot him with a stun gun and apprehended him after a brief struggle.
Officers later discovered that Wright had several prior convictions, including several burglary convictions in Missouri.
Wright will be sentenced on July 23 at 10 a.m. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.