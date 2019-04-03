Two arrests made in Lamar County homicide investigation

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said two arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamarus Daniels.
Lamar County coroner Cody Creel said Daniels was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Shears Road in Lamar County on Friday, March 29.
Rigel said 27-year-old Martez Shoemaker and 18-year-old Mike Shoemaker, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested on Wednesday. Martez Shoemaker is charged with manslaughter, and Mike Shoemaker is charged with hindering prosecution. The suspects are related, according to Rigel.
Witnesses reported hearing shots fired after two men started fighting in the parking lot of the apartment complex, Rigel said. Daniels was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Both men are in the process of being booked.
